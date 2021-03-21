Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Available Now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Hey everyone,

We’re bringing you some amazing tower defense and action RPG combat with our newest installment, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. With millions of players that have taken up arms to defend Etheria throughout the Dungeon Defenders franchise, we have made considerable changes to bring the series up to modern standards of gameplay — and there is still plenty more to come as we continue to grow and evolve this game.

This project is us returning to our roots. We really dug deep to recapture the magic of the original Dungeon Defenders and then crank it up. As we’ve been developing Awakened, we’ve continued to ask ourselves and our fans what we could do to make things better.





First, we took a look at our heroes and made changes to them that would help make the game feel fresh. Overhauling abilities (and removing ones that our community surveys said were, in gamer terms, “trash”), making movement feel better (double jump is amazing), and making it so that building defenses and using abilities didn’t cost the same resource.

From there we looked at the content. For the base game, we brought in some fan-favorite maps, completely remade and balanced with all-new assets from top to bottom. Then we added in brand new maps that helped tell the story and layout a foundation for things to come.

Our development hasn’t stopped there. We’ve continued to add in a ton of wonderful features: the new Massacre difficulty, Rifted modifier (stronger enemies with more mechanics), Fusion gear, a transmog system (you can change most everything about your character’s and gear’s appearance), a complete UI overhaul, a brand new tutorial for our new users, and so much more.





We won’t be stopping there either. We’re currently developing episodic content (which by the way, is going to be free if you own DD:A), with each episode containing multiple new heroes, new maps, new enemies, new bosses, new gear, new modes, new features, and new new? That last one’s not really a thing, we were just writing “new” so much our brains burst.

We are hard at work to make Dungeon Defenders: Awakened an amazing game, with tons to play through now, and even more on the horizon. Gather your comrades, sharpen your swords, don your wizard hats, and help defend Etheria!