Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Available Now on Xbox Series X|S and...

Gaming

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Available Now on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

3 min

Hey everyone,

We’re bringing you some amazing tower defense and action RPG combat with our newest installment, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened. With millions of players that have taken up arms to defend Etheria throughout the Dungeon Defenders franchise, we have made considerable changes to bring the series up to modern standards of gameplay — and there is still plenty more to come as we continue to grow and evolve this game.

This project is us returning to our roots. We really dug deep to recapture the magic of the original Dungeon Defenders and then crank it up. As we’ve been developing Awakened, we’ve continued to ask ourselves and our fans what we could do to make things better.

Dungeon Defenders Awakened

First, we took a look at our heroes and made changes to them that would help make the game feel fresh. Overhauling abilities (and removing ones that our community surveys said were, in gamer terms, “trash”), making movement feel better (double jump is amazing), and making it so that building defenses and using abilities didn’t cost the same resource.

From there we looked at the content. For the base game, we brought in some fan-favorite maps, completely remade and balanced with all-new assets from top to bottom. Then we added in brand new maps that helped tell the story and layout a foundation for things to come.

Our development hasn’t stopped there. We’ve continued to add in a ton of wonderful features: the new Massacre difficulty, Rifted modifier (stronger enemies with more mechanics), Fusion gear, a transmog system (you can change most everything about your character’s and gear’s appearance), a complete UI overhaul, a brand new tutorial for our new users, and so much more.

Dungeon Defenders Awakened

We won’t be stopping there either. We’re currently developing episodic content (which by the way, is going to be free if you own DD:A), with each episode containing multiple new heroes, new maps, new enemies, new bosses, new gear, new modes, new features, and new new? That last one’s not really a thing, we were just writing “new” so much our brains burst.

We are hard at work to make Dungeon Defenders: Awakened an amazing game, with tons to play through now, and even more on the horizon. Gather your comrades, sharpen your swords, don your wizard hats, and help defend Etheria!

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
Xbox Live

Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

Chromatic Games

60
Xbox One X Enhanced
That’s right, it’s back! The Dungeon Defenders franchise is finally making its glorious return with Dungeon Defenders: Awakened from Chromatic Games. Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is a co-operative Action RPG/Tower Defense game that brings loot, leveling, pets, and character customization to a legendary 4 player co-op experience. The past has been changed! Choose your hero and construct an epic defense to fight off hordes of enemies while you jump into the fray to protect Etheria. Team up with up to four players as you level up, claim legendary loot, and take on the armies of enemies that await you! Protect your Eternia Crystal! Master the Squire, Huntress, Apprentice, and Monk to fight off hundreds of minions bent on mayhem!. Build and utilize your arsenal of blockades, towers, traps, and auras to keep the Eternia Crystals safe. The only requirement is to win, but it’s up to you to choose how! Party Up Defending Etheria is better with friends! Bring three of your friends online to jump into the fray with you! Make It Rain Loot Gain a plethora of loot while fighting off waves of foes that approach! Swords, crossbows, staves, polearms, axes, grenade launchers, beam sabers, and so much more are yours for the taking. Customize Customize Customize Everything about Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is chosen by you. The gear you use, the way your hero looks, where you build your defenses, which defenses you build — you are the master of your destiny in Etheria!

Alec Saaré, Producer, Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

