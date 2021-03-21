Erika Jayne, 49, WILL be 'talking' bitter divorce on RHOBH according to Andy Cohen

Erika Jayne, 49, will lay bare her bitter divorce from Tom Girardi, 81, on the next season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

Producer Andy Cohen confirmed as much on the podcast B**** Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown earlier this week.

Andy assured the podcast hosts that Erika will be ‘talking’ as he spilled: ‘No, I mean listen, this is what you have to know – we started shooting Beverly Hills and everything was Kumbaya. This all happened as we were shooting, so – and she continued shooting, and so you see a lot unfolding.’





In late December an Us Weekly insider had dished: ‘Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.’

The source teased: ‘Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there.’

Andy’s confirmation comes after Tom was stripped of his law license earlier this month in a move confirmed by the State Bar Of California.

Tom has been entangled in a string of legal battles since Erika filed for divorce from him in November after 22 years of marriage.





His recent travails include a bank fraud suit by Wells Fargo and another lawsuit filed in December by his law partner Robert Keese.

Also in December he was hit with a class action lawsuit alleging that the divorce is a ‘sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm.’

Specifically the suit – filed by Chicago law firm Edelson PC – claims Tom has not paid the settlement money he owes to families of victims from the 2018 Lion Air crash.

Tom was one of multiple attorneys who represented the families of the victims of the crash, which claimed the lives of 189 people when the Boeing plane plunged into the Java Sea less than 15 minutes into its flight.





The lawsuit accuses Tom of using funds that rightfully belong to the victims’ families for his and Erika’s ‘outrageous lifestyles,’ per court documents quoted by Reuters .

At the beginning of last month a judge gave Tom’s brother Robert a temporary conservatorship of Tom’s ‘person and estate’ ending March 31, People reported.

This month a doctor in Tom’s conservatorship claimed he has late-onset Alzheimer’s as well as dementia, TMZ reported citing court documents.

The doctor asserted that Tom’s purported mental health issues have left him with a diminished capacity to grasp what goes on in his legal hearings.