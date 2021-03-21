Foreign travel ‘extremely unlikely’ due to rise in European COVID cases experts warn

Several European countries have recorded increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with some nations having to enter new lockdowns to curb the spread.

France has tried to avoid imposing more lockdowns, but the French government has been forced to change direction.

This week, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced 16 of the country’s regions, as well as Paris, will enter into a new lockdown from midnight on Friday, March 19.

This lockdown is due to last at least a month.

READ MORE: Summer holidays 2021: How will travel work?