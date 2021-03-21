George Harrison’s heart-wrenching song about split with wife Pattie Boyd

Harrison revealed in his autobiography, I, Me, Mine, how he began writing the song in a hotel room in Manhattan.

Author Ian Inglis later described the track as the star’s first composition to “explicitly address the collapse of his marriage”.

It is easy to see how, with lyrics such as: “And he feels so alone / With no love of his own / So sad, so bad, so sad, so bad.”

Later in the song, Harrison crooned: “Take the dawn of the day / And give it away / To someone who can fill the part / Of the dream we once held / Now it’s got to be shelved / It’s too late to make a new start.”