Gillian McKeith blasted for ‘self-indulgent’ support of anti-lockdown protests in London

“We are perfectly poised to get ahead at this crucial time. Our liberty is not your property.”

Following this post, Laurence shared a number of photographs from today’s demonstration including a video of maskless protesters high fiving a bus driver.

Laurence said: “This bus driver is a hero. To be sat still in a giant traffic jam and to still be able to show genuine appreciation for those who are causing the giant traffic jam.”

It comes as the star had previously explained he was standing for London mayor to lift lockdown straight away.

He told The Daily Telegraph: “I am standing for London mayor. With almost all older and vulnerable people having got their jab, I want the lockdown lifted straight away.”