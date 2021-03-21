Google Maps Street View: Sinister figure lurks behind window in very creepy photo

A person can be seen walking across the street towards the house leaving the viewer almost wishing they could warn them about the sinister figure inside.

The sun is shining and the sky is blue and cloudless but nothing seems to make the eerie figure less harrowing.

The image was uploaded to photo-sharing site imgur, where the user who posted the still commented: “Just looking at a street corner and… wait… what’s in the windOMG.”

No explanation is given for the figure in the window but it’s possible the figure is not human at all but rather an illusion as a result of storage items up against the glass.

DON’T MISS