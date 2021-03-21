Google Maps Street View: Sinister figure lurks behind window in very creepy photo

The sun is shining and the sky is blue and cloudless but nothing seems to make the eerie figure less harrowing.
The image was uploaded to photo-sharing site imgur, where the user who posted the still commented: “Just looking at a street corner and… wait… what’s in the windOMG.”
No explanation is given for the figure in the window but it’s possible the figure is not human at all but rather an illusion as a result of storage items up against the glass.
The mysterious figure is not the only creepy sight spotted on Google Maps.
Another snap was taken in Duluth in Minnesota.
There the Street View camera photographed a grand historical building.
So who are these weird-looking figures?
The two figures are probably models or statues of some kind.
In fact, the one on the right seems to resemble the eponymous character ET from Steven Spielberg’s hit 1982 film.
