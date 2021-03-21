Google to spend $7 billion on new office space and data centers

Google on Thursday said that it would be investing $ 7 billion into office spaces and data centers across the U.S., with plans to open three new locations and add about 10,000 new full-time jobs.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc., shared the news in a blog post in which he acknowledged that in-person interactions have dropped significantly in the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yet I continue to be inspired by the stories I’ve read of teachers moving to virtual classrooms, local shops taking digital orders, and job seekers enrolling in online courses to sharpen their skills. It’s why I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities, and the people and small businesses that give them life,” Pichai wrote.

“Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $ 7 billion in offices and data centers across the U.S. and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the U.S. this year. This includes investing in communities that are new to Google and expanding in others across 19 states,” he added.

According to Pichai, Google will be investing $ 1 billion into its home state of California while also adding “thousands of roles” in areas such as Atlanta, Washington, Chicago and New York. Pichai noted that this expansion will aid Google in its racial equity commitments.

The tech company will also be expanding its data centers in Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Nevada and Texas.

“Not only will these investments enable us to create new opportunities in the places where we operate; they’ll also make it possible to provide products and services that help boost economic recovery,” Pichai wrote, adding that Google advertising had helped to provide $ 426 billion of economic activity.

[email protected] (Joseph Choi)