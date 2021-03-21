Heart attack: How stress can lead to coronary heart disease and an early death

“The best time to make even small changes is always now. It’s easy to think that you’ll do it later, but if something is affecting your health right now, then you need to take action,” said the BHF.

This means ditching a smoking habit – it’s not a healthy way to cope with stress.

Instead, go for a walk – or a jog if you’re feeling up for it. Replacing unhealthy habits with much healthier ones will reduce your risk of a heart attack.

The BHF encourages relaxation exercises, such as yoga, meditation and breathing techniques when facing difficulties.