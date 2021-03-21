NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Heart attack: How stress can lead to coronary heart disease...

Health

Heart attack: How stress can lead to coronary heart disease and an early death

1 min

113views
83
13 shares, 83 points

“The best time to make even small changes is always now. It’s easy to think that you’ll do it later, but if something is affecting your health right now, then you need to take action,” said the BHF.

This means ditching a smoking habit – it’s not a healthy way to cope with stress.

Instead, go for a walk – or a jog if you’re feeling up for it. Replacing unhealthy habits with much healthier ones will reduce your risk of a heart attack.

The BHF encourages relaxation exercises, such as yoga, meditation and breathing techniques when facing difficulties.

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in