How to stop bloating: 6 tips to prevent stomach bloating

Wearing skintight clothes for a huge meal out is never a good idea, and we all know why… The bloat is inevitable. Not only is it uncomfortable, but it makes a lot of people conscious of their increased stomach size and are left desperately praying for the bloating to go down.

What is bloating and why does it happen?

Bloating is when your belly feels swollen, usually after eating a hefty meal or drinking carbonated or alcoholic beverages.

Discomfort and a “stuffed” feeling of fullness are usually associated with bloating, as well as your stomach increasing in size.

It’s typically – but not always – caused by disturbances in the movement of the digestive system’s muscles or by excess gas production.

A number of serious conditions such as IBS or coeliac disease are linked to bloating, but this is in rare cases.

The result? Bloating, indigestion, pain, nausea and maybe even IBS. Try to tackle any sources of stress, aim to eat lunch away from your desk at work, and make mealtimes a relaxing experience. Yoga, meditation and massage can all help you unwind. 2. Enjoy an Epsom bath Magnesium is a natural relaxant and constipation can sometimes be related to low magnesium levels. Fill up on magnesium-rich green leafy veg, beans, and lentils, and try bathing in Epsom salts – your body can absorb the magnesium in the salts through your skin.

3. Avoid too much fibre We’re often told to up our fibre intake if we’re suffering from digestive problems, but too much cereal fibre can actually make your symptoms worse. Steer clear of brown bread, breakfast cereals and anything made with wholemeal flour, and choose white versions instead. It goes against what we’ve been taught, but tweaking your diet like this has been shown to ease digestive disorders like bloating by up to 40 per cent in IBS sufferers, so it could work for you too. Try it for three months, but if there’s no improvement make an appointment with your GP.

4. Start taking friendly bacteria Friendly or ‘good’ bacteria supplements can aid digestion and help counteract the negative effects of bad bacteria in your gut. Best of all, numerous studies have shown they may help ease symptoms of IBS like pain, gas and bloating. There are many different types available, so you may need to experiment to find one that works for you. Fancy some other supplements? Fennel has been used for centuries to help tame tummies: drink it as a tea or take a supplement. And peppermint oil can help fight IBS symptoms like cramping or bloating – it works by relaxing the muscles of your intestines. Try taking capsules before or during meals.