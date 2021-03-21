How to Use Instagram to Plan Your Wedding

Andrea Pitter Campbell, a wedding designer and the founder of Pantora Bridal, a Brooklyn-based bridal brand that specializes in selling wedding dresses that complement an inclusive range of body types and skin tones, said her company’s Instagram account “has allowed us to celebrate our brides before, after and during their weddings” by sharing photos of brides wearing the retailer’s wedding dresses.

Chris and Ruth Schmidt’s Instagram account may be the perfect cure for a case of wanderlust. The husband-and-wife destination-wedding photographers are based in Mallorca, Spain. They post picturesque photos from weddings they shoot around the world. They say Instagram has helped them attract customers. “Almost all of our couples found us through Instagram, and most of them followed us for years,” Mr. Schmidt said.

Saeed Babaeean, the president of Empty Vase, a luxury floral company in West Hollywood, Calif., said his company uses Instagram to see what types of floral designs resonate with clients. “Our passion for flowers has always been palpable in our space, and Instagram has given us an excellent opportunity to share that online,” Mr. Babaeean said.

This Instagram account, which posts photos of L.G.B.T.Q.+ proposals, weddings and honeymoons, “helps us stay true to our mission, which from the very beginning has been to showcase L.G.B.T.Q.+ love in an authentic way that proves its value and validity,” said Kirsten Ott Palladino, the editorial director and a founder of the Equally Wed website.

Brides can find hair and makeup inspiration for their wedding looks on this Instagram account from Beauty Asylum Hair & Makeup, a company based in Charlotte, N.C. “We are able to use our Instagram feed as a look book for brides and potential clients,” said Jessica Lyness, the company’s owner.

Natalia Otálora, the founder of Papel & Company, a boutique wedding stationery company based in Hallandale Beach, Fla., uses Instagram to demonstrate her design method, which involves using printing presses from the early 1900s. “Our product is not only aesthetically unique but it also involves many processes that can only be easily explained with images or videos,” Ms. Otálora said.

