Huw Edwards' flag back for Six Nations amid BBC 'order' as Naga Munchetty 'likes' post

Naga’s Breakfast co-star Charlie Stayt pointed out that Mr Jenrick had a large Union Jack flag on display behind him in an interview with the Housing Secretary on Thursday’s programme.

“I think your flag is not up to standard size, Government interview measurements. I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really,” he commented.

Naga was filmed laughing into her hand and added: “There’s always a flag. They had the picture of the Queen, though.”

The Breakfast presenter later issued an apology for “liking” a tweet about the British flag.

Following online criticism, Naga has since received a wave of support from social media users accusing the government of sparking a “culture war”.