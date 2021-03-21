Joy Corrigan shows off her knockout assets in a high-cut one piece during beach shoot

She rose to fame modeling for Victoria’s Secret and has managed to stay in top shape ever since.

Blonde bombshell Joy Corrigan put her enviable figure on display in a high-cut one-piece during a beach photo-shoot in Los Angeles this week.

The 33-year-old GQ model slipped into a strapless true blue swimsuit that hinted at her cleavage and played up her derriere.

The beauty cut an athletic figure as she sauntered across the sand carrying a volleyball as if ready to start a game at any second.

Joy let her luxurious blonde hair fly free in the sea breeze and flashed her megawatt smile for the cameras during her workday.

At the moment she is dating the sizzling Mehran Moghaddam who is the founder and CEO of the cannabis company Kurvana.

Alongside her modeling career she has acted in movies and started a clothing line with her sister Gina called Naked Species.

‘I’ve always loved fashion and my sister is really good on the business side,’ Joy explained in an interview with AfterBuzz TV last year.

‘We wanted a clothing brand that gives back and helps endangered species. We partnered with the Wild Tomorrow Fund and 10% of the proceeds goes to them.’

Joy got a plug in for the clothes as well saying: ‘The most important thing with the brand are the designs…they are a little more edgy.’

Meanwhile on the acting front she has acted in such projects as the 2018 action movie Reprisal which starred Bruce Willis.

Joy called the experience of working with Bruce ‘such an honor’ and explained that she ‘learned so much’ from observing him.

‘He is such an inspiration and his work ethic is impeccable. He only has a few takes,’ said Joy whose movies also include the Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle Aftermath.

She dished that Bruce ‘Comes super prepared and has this confidence and energy. It’s cool to watch. Hopefully I can be like that.’