Konami Announces Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Is In Development For Switch

Gaming

Konami Announces Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Is In Development For Switch

Yuga Ohdo – the protagonist of Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS

Update [Sat 20th Mar, 2021 15:30 GMT]: The latest issue of V-Jump has revealed Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! will arrive in Japan this Summer (via Gematsu). It will include a “game-original” story featuring characters from the anime, Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS. The official game website has also gone live.

Original article [Sun 20th Dec, 2020 07:45 GMT]: At Jump Fiesta 2021 Online this weekend, Konami announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel was in development for the Switch.

This latest take on the card game series first appeared in Japan alongside the Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS anime earlier this year, and is the seventh Yu-Gi-Oh! show. Gematsu provides a little extra insight about what players can expect from the Switch version:

Players can Normal Summon any number of monsters from their hand in one turn, as well as draw until at least five cards are in their hand.

In the Switch game, players will be able to battle against the characters that appear in the Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENS anime.

The anime itself hasn’t even been localised yet, although a trademark for an English version was filed in June this year. If this goes ahead, perhaps the Switch game will follow.

If you want a Yu-Gi-Oh! fix sooner rather than later, why not try out Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution which is available on the Switch eShop right now.

Would you be interested in playing a game based on the latest Yu-Gi-Oh! series? Tell us below.

