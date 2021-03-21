Leicester United FA Cup betting tips on BBC

Tiredness is going to be a factor in the BBC’s big FA Cup clash today. That boozy lunch won’t help.
Some of us just aren’t making it all the way through Leicester[1] and Manchester United[2] (5pm) without resting the eyes.
These tepid telly games in empty grounds can be very draining.
Leicester’s Europa Cup exit gives them a theoretical freshness edge, with United in Italy on Thursday night.
But the main question about ‘legs’ is whether Paul Pogba’s great long ones are going to put in an appearance. A half-time Europa sub in Milan in his first game since February 6, Pogba cut through some of the blathering that can blight United.
You just can’t put a price on such clarity of vision in a player – though his agent is nothing if not a trier.
Pog or no Pog these two sides are the Prem’s undisputed penalty kings in the age of VAR. Get on the 9/4 (90mins, Hills) ‘penalty in match’ and we can sleep easy.
Tomas Tuchel reckons there isn’t a club in Europe that fancies playing his Chelsea[3] side right now. I expect that goes double for Sheffield United today.
The Blades go to Stamford Bridge (1.30pm, BBC One) after having had a major organ removed without anaesthetic, and not so much as a lollipop after.
Tuchel has got his lads bright-eyed and bushy tailed, which is guaranteed to irritate the patient – so take John Lundstram ‘is shown a card’ at 9/2 (Hills) , a juicy enough price on his numbers.
Two mysterious-looking games in the Premier League[4] today.
Take the DRAW at 5/2 (Bet365) when West Ham[5] entertain Arsenal[6] (3pm), and Craig Dawson is the ‘anytime scorer’ unlikely lad to be on given the Gunners’ aerial frailty – the 14/1 (Bet365) looks plump.
Aston Villa welcome Tottenham[7] (7.30pm), who have had a Europa trauma. Nibble ‘no goalscorer’ at 10/1 (Fred, Bet365) .
Over in Spain, Villarreal have too much for Cadiz (3.15pm) and on-fire Gerard Moreno ‘anytime scorer’ is fair at 7/5 (Paddy).
Last week: Winners at 11/1 & 12/5
References
[email protected] (Alex Hankin)
0 Comments