Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clarifies Edinson Cavani situation before Leicester tie

“My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again,” he said. “Edinson is going to end up playing in South America.
“I want Edinson to play in a team that fights for something important. Edinson had many conversations with Riquelme and he would like to play for Boca. He was always seduced by the idea of playing in Boca.
“If he returns to South America he is leaning towards Boca. By the middle of the year he will return to South America.
“My son’s idea is not to continue there, he wants to return.”
THINK YOU KNOW SPORT? Test your sporting knowledge with our tricky quiz
“We’re speaking to Eddy. Edinson is a top striker and whatever he decides to do, let’s see. We’re in good dialogue with him” said the 48-year-old.
“We want a competitive squad and we need someone up there to score the goals for us. So we’re looking at it.”
After his father’s comments, Cavani posted a picture celebrating his goal against Everton with a big smile on his face.
He’s missed the club’s last four matches and Solskjaer has admitted he’s unsure why the 33-year-old keeps suffering from minor injuries.
DON’T MISS
Alex Telles ‘to be used in Man Utd swap deal’
Chelsea may have signed perfect Haaland partner
Lionel Messi’s Barcelona anger explained
“He’s worked really hard and is joining training sessions and towards the end of training sessions when he needs to chop it up and feel 100 per cent ready for the game and he hasn’t really gotten there yet.
“So, it’s down to him.
“He wants to be 100 per cent when he joins in. He doesn’t want to come in and look off the pace, so hopefully he can be ready for Sunday but I’m not sure either, because after the training yesterday he felt something that he couldn’t travel with us.”
With Cavani and Marcus Rashford out injured, Solskjaer could be forgiven for feeling fearful.
“Not concerned at all,” he said.
“I just want Anthony fit. Same with Paul. We just want them to go and play. They’ve missed too many games.
“This was a hip injury he got against AC Milan a week ago, we hoped he was going to be ready for West Ham and then he couldn’t make that one.
“Then he was close to getting fit for this one [against AC Milan]. He couldn’t make it but hopefully he can make Sunday [against Leicester].
“That’s the pleasing thing. He’s just wanting to get fit and I think it will benefit him going to France and playing.”
On Paul Pogba, he added: “We’ll have to see how much he can play.
“I’m not sure if he can play 90 minutes or if he can start, but you see the impact he can make if he comes on as a sub.
“If he feels okay, maybe we can start him as well.
“We have to see who the runners and riders are after tonight. It’s a long travel, we’ll be late back, so we’ll see. I hope he’s ready to start.”
0 Comments