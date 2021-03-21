Manchester United board pick new Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish transfer alternative

But it seems Pep Guardiola wants Grealish instead, with the Aston Villa star scoring six goals and registering 10 assists from 22 top flight matches.

If United sign Neto, history suggests he’d be a big hit at the Theatre of Dreams.

The club have had great success with Portuguese players over the years, starting with Ronaldo’s arrival from Sporting Lisbon 18 years ago.

The Juventus star arrived as a replacement for David Beckham and, after taking a little while to adjust to life in England, ended up being a huge hit by propelling them to three straight Premier League titles.

Nani touched down from Sporting in 2007 and, like Ronaldo, enjoyed much success throughout his time at the club.