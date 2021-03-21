NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Manchester United board pick new Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish...

Sports

Manchester United board pick new Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish transfer alternative

1 min

119views
89
14 shares, 89 points

But it seems Pep Guardiola wants Grealish instead, with the Aston Villa star scoring six goals and registering 10 assists from 22 top flight matches.

If United sign Neto, history suggests he’d be a big hit at the Theatre of Dreams.

The club have had great success with Portuguese players over the years, starting with Ronaldo’s arrival from Sporting Lisbon 18 years ago.

The Juventus star arrived as a replacement for David Beckham and, after taking a little while to adjust to life in England, ended up being a huge hit by propelling them to three straight Premier League titles.

Nani touched down from Sporting in 2007 and, like Ronaldo, enjoyed much success throughout his time at the club.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

89
14 shares, 89 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in