Marks & Spencer, Next, Primark and IKEA shopping rules when stores reopen – what to know

Non-essential stores have been temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, many parts of the UK have set out plans of when these are set to reopen, with stores potentially opening in England on April 12.

Branches had limits on how many people could enter a store at one time and the layout was changed to allow social distancing measures in stores.

Hand sanitising stations were available at the entrance of Primark stores with safety equipment being provided to colleagues and in place at till points.

Next

Most Next branches are currently closed, with a number offering Click & Collect services.

Customers using Click & Collect have to follow safety measures and similar rules are likely to be put in place when branches reopen.

