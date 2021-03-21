Marks & Spencer, Next, Primark and IKEA shopping rules when stores reopen – what to know

Hand sanitising stations were available at the entrance of Primark stores with safety equipment being provided to colleagues and in place at till points.
Next
Most Next branches are currently closed, with a number offering Click & Collect services.
Customers using Click & Collect have to follow safety measures and similar rules are likely to be put in place when branches reopen.
“When you arrive at the store, please stand on the designated two metre roundel on the floor. If there is a queue, please observe two metre social distancing at all times.”
Marks & Spencer
While retailer stores are closed, M&S Foodhall branches have stayed open to sell essential groceries.
A statement said: “To help keep our customers and colleagues well, our stores will have additional social distancing measures in place. Please be kind and give everyone space.
“Colleagues across our stores and supply chain have been provided with additional hygiene products to use – from hand sanitisers and Perspex screens at till points – and extra cleaning is taking place to keep up our excellent standards for you and our team.”
IKEA
IKEA has introduced a number of measures to make sure all customers are safe while it currently offers Click & Collect.
“We appreciate your patience, and will do everything we can to keep your wait as short as is safely possible.
“Our co-workers will be there to guide you, contact-free. Hand sanitisers will be available, and do please wear a face mask, for yourself and for others.”
Similar safety measures are sure to be put in place when branches reopen fully.
