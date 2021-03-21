Meghan Markle's 'modern' style is 'very different' from 'classic' Kate Middleton

“This started back with Kate a decade ago when she married Will and it took all of the interest which started with Diana and it added a shopping element to it.
“There are people who can identify, not just the dress, but the earrings, the shows and the hats…
“Kate did this beautifully as she was relatable. She shopped off the rack, she bought pieces you could buy.
“Meghan knew it very well when she entered the Royal Family. She knew how to dress to send a message and she picked her brands very carefully.”
The expert suggested both royals are mindful when picking brands as they know how the demand is likely to grow for the retailer.
While the outfits worn by Kate and Meghan have a similar effect on royal fans, Elizabeth suggested the Duchesses have different styles.
“That was tremendously exciting and I think a lot of people started to pay attention to the Royal Family because they saw something that interested them in Meghan.”
She added the attention around Kate and Meghan’s style is unlikely to change regardless of their royal roles.
Elizabeth concluded: “I don’t know if the Oprah special changes any of that. There are Kate fans who will forever shop what Kate wears and Meghan fans who will forever shop what Meghan wears.”
