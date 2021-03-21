NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

‘Passion & personality’: Chelsea fans hail Tuchel revolution as they...

Sports

‘Passion & personality’: Chelsea fans hail Tuchel revolution as they edge closer to century-old club record & book cup semi-final

2 min

166views
146
20 shares, 146 points

Chelsea showed more signs of their resilience under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues battled past Sheffield United to book an FA Cup semi-final spot and remain unbeaten in 14 games under their new German boss.

Tuchel’s men were made to fight hard by the Premier League’s bottom side but ultimately got the job done at Stamford Bridge thanks to a first-half own goal from Oliver Norwood – who steered Ben Chilwell’s cross into his own net – and an injury-time strike from Moroccan wing wizard Hakim Ziyech.

The visitors had chances through David McGoldrick, who spurned a golden chance to equalize, and Oliver McBurnie, who saw his effort saved by Blues stand-in ‘keeper Kepa Arrizbalaga.  

It was far from pretty for the hosts but was ultimately another win as they march on under the stewardship of Tuchel, who has been a revelation at the Bridge since taking over from sacked club legend Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Chelsea remain unbeaten in 14 games under the former PSG coach, which includes 10 wins and four draws, with 12 clean sheets and just two goals conceded.  

The eight-time FA Cup winners are into the semi-finals of the competition, having reaching the last eight of the Champions League in midweek by sealing victory in their tie with La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

READ MORE: ‘We have nothing to fear’: Lucky 13 for Tuchel as Chelsea reach the Champions League quarterfinals by beating Atletico Madrid 2-0

They have also risen back into the Premier League’s top four, where they hold a goal difference advantage over London rivals West Ham.

Blues fans hailed the impact of the 47-year-old German, claiming he had brought “personality and passion” with him to the dugout. 

According to the stats boffins at Opta, Chelsea are now just two games away from equaling a club-record run of clean sheets which dates all the way back to 1905.

Tuchel himself admitted that Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final display against the Blades had not been pretty, but that “tiredness” was taking its toll on the team in this most congested of seasons. 

Many of the Blues assortment of stars will now head off on international duty, before returning for the Premier League clash with struggling West Brom in London on April 3.
Also on rt.com ‘I’m shocked every time’: Chelsea owner Abramovich blasts ‘evil’ antisemitism & racism, lauds ‘huge potential’ of women’s football

RT

Presented by
RT.com

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

146
20 shares, 146 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in