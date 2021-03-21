Piers Morgan petition passes an incredible 360,000 signatures as fans plead for GMB return

A third pleaded: “Save Piers Morgan from being sacked from GMB.”

While a fourth demanded: ”Bring Piers Morgan back to GMB.”

A fifth said: “Resignation not accepted! Bring back Piers Morgan to GMB.”

It comes after Piers had clashed with GMB weatherman Alex, over his remarks on Meghan Markle’s mental health following her landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Alex had called Piers “diabolical”, after the latter had said he “did not believe” the duchess had thought about taking her own life during her time as a senior member of the royal family.

Meghan had told Oprah during the televised interview last week, that at one point she had “no longer wanted to be alive” during 2019, before stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

However, Piers maintained he did not believe “a word of it” which resulted in him clashing with Alex and subsequently handing in his resignation to ITV.