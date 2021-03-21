Post covid travel: Which airlines require a vaccine to fly?

Denmark and Sweden are currently developing vaccine passports.

The prospect of “cover certificates” needed for attendance to large events is also being considered by the UK Government.

European officials announced plans for a “Digital Green Certificate” – enabling anyone with a vaccine or recent negative test to travel within the EU.

International travel is definitely out of the questions for all Brits until at least May 17 – the proposed date in the Government’s roadmap out of lockdown for when holidays may be allowed to resume.

The Government is currently planning to offer all UK adults their first dose of a vaccine by the summer, bolstering the idea that summer travel could be a reality.

But the slow vaccination progress currently being made on the continent could jeopardise plans, with officials concerned about Europe’s low vaccination rates suggesting it could create a hotbed for new vaccine-resistant strains to emerge.