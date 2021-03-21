PS Plus April 2021 WARNING ahead of PS4 and PS5 free games reveal

Sony will announce its PS Plus April 2021 lineup of free games soon, but PS4 and PS5 console owners have been warned other deals will be ending soon.

This year has already seen the tech giant release a number of top free games as part of PlayStation Plus, which is an essential part of Sony’s plans.

Not only does PS Plus advertise Sony’s solid lineup of games, but it’s also a way to entice gamers to buy a PlayStation console.

It’s latest offering includes Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which is just the latest in a long line of top exclusives to be included.

And it won’t be long before Sony announces its plans for PS Plus during April 2021, complete with the latest free games.

