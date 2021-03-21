PS5 restock news: New Argos UK, Amazon, Very and GAME PlayStation 5 stock drops

Even though it’s becoming less profitable to resell PlayStation 5 consoles, the next big PS5 restock coming this week from UK retailers will still be inundated by customers, many of whom will miss out. The problem is, we don’t know how many units will be available, and there is no way there will be enough for everyone who wants one. So if you want to try and buy from one of the final PS5 stock drops of March, you’ll need to keep an eye on Amazon, Very, John Lewis and GAME this week. And according to the latest reports, there could be a few other retailers joining the list, including ASDA. These are the digital stores that are expected to offer stock next, with the final days of March possibly seeing updates from Argos and Amazon. Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform.

Here’s a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and making sure to keep an eye on local store listings. AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before trying to check out. GAME: Game is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. From what has been shared so far this week, the coming days will feature PS5 stock drops from GAME, John Lewis, Very and ASDA.

This will happen between March 22 and March 26, although this remains unverified by the stores themselves, who rarely confirm stock drops before they arrive. No PS5 stock updates are expected today, with no UK retailers offering weekend drops regularly. And the good news is that the final days of March are also expected to include PlayStation 5 buying-options from other retailers. This will reportedly include Argos and Amazon, meaning that it could be a big PS5 stock drop. This is expected to happen between Monday, March 29 and Friday, April 2 and will likely happen in the early morning. While second-hand prices are still extremely high compared to the recommended retail price, it’s a sign that the tides are turning for customers. Scalpers will be less likely to buy so many consoles in the future, which means increased availability at Amazon, GAME, Currys and Smyths. Sony has also been working hard to address component shortages and manufacturing issues with the PlayStation 5.