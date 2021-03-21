Qantas Airways boss says vaccines should be required for tourists to fly

He said: “The vast majority of our customers think this is a great idea.
“Ninety percent of people that we’ve surveyed think it should be a requirement for people to be vaccinated to travel internationally.”
However, the Director of Digital Health and Innovation at the World Health Organisation, Bernardo Mariano, disagreed.
Mr Mariano said that a unified approach from governments would be needed to make such a change possible.
Currently, Australia’s borders are closed to almost all international travellers.
The Australian government has said international travel could be banned for Australians until at least June.
Dr. Murphy told Australian news channel ABC: “I think that we’ll go most of this year with still substantial border restrictions.
“Even if we have a lot of the population vaccinated, we don’t know whether that will prevent transmission of the virus.”
Qantas boss Mr Joyce agreed with this, telling the BBC that “once we open up our international borders, we’re going to have the virus circulating”.
“We need people to understand they can’t have zero risk with this virus. “We manage risk in so many different other ways for other parts of life.”
The Australian government hopes to have vaccinated all adults by October this year.
Therefore, last month, Qantas pushed back the date at which it expects to resume international flights from July to the end of October.
Mr Joyce said that the most in-demand international ticket is for the ultra-long haul flight from Perth to London, without any changeovers.
“The number one flight by a significant amount is Perth to London non-stop,” the CEO explained.
