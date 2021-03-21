Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga sets pulses racing in an electric pink swimsuit

She’s known for being always on display.

And Melissa Gorga stayed true to her famous song as she posed up a storm on Instagram Wednesday evening.

The 41-year-old reality star looked ready for the summer while wearing an electric pink swimsuit as she took a few selfies for her two million followers.





Melissa proved to be sizzling for the season as she flaunted her gym-honed figure while wearing sexy one-piece.

Her toned and tanned physique took center stage as she perfected a few poses from the comfort of her luxurious bedroom in the Franklin Lakes area.

Gorga’s long brunette tresses were worn in loose curls with a braided row directly down the middle.





Her makeup was flawless as usual, with an emphasis on her caramel color eyes and bold brown brows.

Joe, her husband of 17 years, wrote: ‘WOW! I’m a lucky guy.’

Melissa shared snaps from Wednesday night’s episode of RHONJ where the ladies celebrated her husband Joe’s birthday.

The episode titled Kiss My Peach also featured the pool party hosted by Teresa Giudice, 48, to celebrate her brother’s 46th birthday.





‘You know what? Listen, I wanna get my peach kissed,’ Teresa said, lending the episode its title

Teresa invited her old friend Tony to her pool party after earlier blushing about the ‘pool boy’ during Melissa’s group dinner.

Joe during dinner asked Teresa what kind of man she was looking for following her divorce from Joe Giudice.

‘You know what? Listen, I wanna get my peach kissed,’ Teresa said, lending the episode its title.

‘Oh, my God. Would you stop? My God. My father’s here. You’re making him flip. They’re doing flips right now,’ Joe playfully protested referencing their late parents.