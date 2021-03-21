‘Super disrespectful’: UFC fighter Cheyanne Buys accuses rival Montserrat Ruiz of SPITTING ON HER as ugly octagon row erupts

UFC scrapper Montserrat ‘Conejo’ Ruiz has been accused of spitting on octagon rival Cheyanne Buys, after an ugly row marred their UFC Vegas 22 clash on Saturday.

Ruiz earned a unanimous decision victory on the scorecards (29–28, 29–28, 29–27) in the pair’s strawweight bout, but despite the win being a first in the UFC octagon for the Mexican, much of the talk surrounded a contentious ending to the contest.

On the final buzzer, Ruiz appeared to taunt her opponent and, as Buys broke free from being smothered on the octagon floor, Ruiz was seen moving towards her foe’s face.

Ruiz then gave Buys the middle finger, and the pair also had to be separated from additional confrontation by Nevada Athletic Commission officials.

Taking to social media, Buys – a former Dana White’s Contender Series fighter who was also making her UFC bow – claimed that her Mexican rival had spat on her.

“To all my friends and family I just want to say I am sorry for losing my cool after the fight,” wrote ‘The Warrior Princess’, sharing a supposedly incriminating clip of the incident.

“I have never in my life been spit on by a opponent that I gave nothing but respect too.

“I will live to fight another day. Thank you guys for all support. I’ll be back.”

But when interviewed post-fight, Ruiz denied all wrongdoing.

“No, I didn’t spit on her at all,” claimed ‘Conejo’ via a Spanish translator.

“It was probably the momentum. I’m not the kind of person that likes to spit, and if you spit on someone, that’s crossing the line, and that’s not something I was thinking about doing.”

If Ruiz is to be believed, Buys was anything but respectful from the moment the fight was announced, which directly led to bad blood going into the bout.

“Everything got started when she insulted my wrestling and my takedowns,” explained former Invicta FC fighter Ruiz, who had been a late notice replacement for Kay Hansen.

“She said that I had stupid headlocks and stupid takedowns, and she said that she used to know me.

“I [said] to her that she didn’t know me and I’d give her a little help so she can taste it. I’m not the kind of person that likes to insult other people. I’m a homegirl.”

On social media, debate raged as to whether Ruiz was guilty of the unsportsmanlike action or if Buys is a sore loser.

“The close up slo-mo showed after she said something she leaned forward and spat, you could see the glob of spit and everything,” claimed one user, although others dismissed that notion.

