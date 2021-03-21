Twitter on Friday said Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE’s (R-Ga.) personal account on the social media site was suspended as the result of an error.

The suspension had led Greene’s office to complain about the matter, arguing the 12-hour suspension was done with no explanation of an “alleged violation.”

A spokesperson for Twitter told The Hill in a statement that the account was suspended in error.

“We use a combination of technology and human review to enforce the Twitter Rules across the service,” the spokesperson said. “In this case, our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.”

A statement issued by Greene had included a screenshot of the message Twitter sent to her personal account stating “we have determined that you have violated the Twitter Rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features.”

The screenshot said that she could only browse Twitter and send direct messages to followers, and that she would not be able to tweet, retweet or like other tweets from the account.

Greene’s statement had linked the timing of the suspension to a resolution introduced by Rep. Jimmy Gomez Jimmy GomezHillicon Valley: Twitter says Greene account suspended in error | Justice Dept. indicts hacker connected to massive surveillance breach | Trump reference to ‘Chinese virus’ linked to increase in anti-Asian hashtags Pelosi says top Democrats won’t back measure to expel Greene Twitter says Greene account suspended in error MORE (D-Calif.) to formally expel Greene from Congress over her previous support for violence against Democrats.

“This move eliminated any possibility for Congresswoman Greene to defend her reputation, her seat, and most importantly the votes of 230,000 Georgians in the 14th District on the Twitter platform,” the statement from Greene said.

The House voted to strip Greene of her committee assignments in February over her past support for conspiracy theories and support for statements of violence against Democratic politicians.

Greene later on Friday tweeted, “What a coincidence? Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs.”



I was just told @Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in “error,” on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress. What a coincidence? Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs.@jack which employee made the “error?” Reply to my email, Jack — Marjorie Taylor Greene (@mtgreenee) March 19, 2021

Greene’s account was previously suspended in January over “multiple” violations of the platform’s civic integrity policy. It wasn’t clear at the time which posts directly led to her suspension.

-Updated 7 p.m.

