Xbox Series X restock news following big Xbox Series S stock update

For anyone hoping to score a next-gen console, there are still Xbox Series S deals available from UK retailers while the Xbox Series X remains sold out. Console hunters can head over to GAME UK or Amazon UK to buy an Xbox Series S console today, March 20. GAME is offering a number of different bundles, including combos with additional video games and controllers. The Xbox Series S can also be bought through Xbox All Access, with other options available for deliveries, with the official site adding: “Our Warehouse team are working hard to process all orders whilst operating in line with strict guidance on social distancing.

“Once your order has been processed and is ready to be shipped delivery timescales will apply. You will receive notifications on the progress of your order by email.” Another option is Amazon UK, which is offering a more streamlined bundle collection over GAME. The current options are limited to just consoles, although there are discounts available on Xbox Game Pass. It should also be noted that there are major differences between buying an Xbox Series X and an Xbox Series S console. This includes storage space and graphical options, with Microsoft confirming: “Xbox Series S delivers the same next-generation speed and performance that define Xbox Series X. It is similar in CPU and has the identical I/O performance as Xbox Series X, making it easier for developers to deliver the same great performance while rendering at a lower resolution.

“Xbox Series S delivers 4x the processing power of an Xbox One console and supports experiences up to 120fps, more immersive and responsive gameplay with support for hardware-accelerated DirectX Raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. “In addition, Xbox Series S includes 512GB of custom SSD storage and is powered by the Xbox Velocity Architecture, delivering more than 40x the I/O bandwidth of an Xbox One resulting in faster loading times, steadier frame rates and Quick Resume for multiple titles. “The primary difference between Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is in resolution. Through talking to our customers, we found that many of our fans prioritize framerate over resolution, so we wanted to build a console that didn’t require a 4K TV.