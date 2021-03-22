Alex Beresford calls out Nigel Farage after he attempts to link Bristol riots to BLM

Alex Beresford, 40, was recently hailed a “hero” for his work in calling out Piers Morgan, 55, over his remarks about Meghan Markle, which saw the outspoken presenter storm off set. Now, Alex has used his position to take aim at another controversial public figure, Nigel Farage, after he appeared to link the riots in Bristol over the weekend to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“In Bristol tonight we see what the soft-headed approach to the anti-police BLM leads to,” he wrote to his 1.6m followers, referring to the Black Lives Matter protests last summer following the death of George Floyd in America.

Piers joined the condemnation by calling the scenes in Bristol “disgusting”, but Farage went a step further and appeared to link the riots to another issue.

The peaceful demonstration soon turned ugly as protesters began to throw missiles at officers and many began to condemn the violence on social media.

Thousands took to the streets over the weekend to protest against plans to give police increased powers to shut down peaceful protests.

Many fans seemed to agree, taking to the comments section to also share their confusion with many slamming him for being “racist”.

Others however, wondered if the same extreme activists who incited the violence at the peaceful BLM demonstrations last year were also in attendance this time around, with the sole purpose of causing trouble.

Farage has since followed up on his original post, explaining in a separate tweet: “The BLM protests were anti-police, it is a key goal of the organisation. The worrying events in Bristol tonight are an extension of that. We have given into and encouraged the extreme left, and this is the result.”

Express.co.uk have approached his reps for comment.

Following the scenes in Bristol, Mayor Marvin Rees condemned the protest.

He said: “The violence and damage that have emerged from today’s protests are unacceptable and have nothing to do with the real work we are doing to tackle political, economic and social inequality.

“I recognise the frustrations with the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. I have major concerns about the Bill myself, which is poorly thought-out and could impose disproportionate controls on free expression and the right to peaceful protest.

“It also misses as much as it includes, such as measures that could reduce violence against women and girls. We will raise our concerns. Smashing buildings in our city centre, vandalising vehicles, attacking our police will do nothing to lessen the likelihood of the Bill going through. On the contrary, the lawlessness on show will be used as evidence and promote the need for the Bill.

“This is a shameful day in an incredible year for Bristol. We have faced times of great confrontation particularly surrounding Black Lives Matter and the events that followed. We have had numerous protests.

“Our police, city representatives and I have been able to point out with pride that we have faced these moment of conflict without the physical conflict that others have experienced.

“Those who decided to turn today’s protest into a physical confrontation and smash our city have robbed us of this”.

DON’T MISS…

Kelly Macdonald’s co-star swayed her into accepting Line of Duty role [TV NEWS]

Chris Evans panics after caller says he’s been betting since age of 5 [LATEST]

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish spark frenzy over Grammys reaction [AWARDS]