Amazon Warehouse gaming sale launched: PS5, Xbox, PS4 and Switch games get BIG savings

With a few of the best deals around we’ve only seen a handful of stock left so if you like the sound of any of the Amazon Warehouse deals – or are just looking for a bargain in general – it’s best to act sooner rather than later.

Discussing the sale, Amazon said: “From March 22, 2021, 12:00 am to March 31, 2021, 11:59 pm, Amazon customers get 30 percent discount of selected products from Amazon Warehouse. The discount will be automatically deducted at checkout. All participating products can be found in this store. The offer can not be combined with other promotional offers.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Amazon Warehouse, the important thing to know is items that are on sale aren’t brand spanking news. But the products undergo “rigorous” testing to ensure items are in “like-new” condition.

As Amazon explains: “Amazon Warehouse resells millions of like-new, open-box, and pre-owned items that have been returned by customers at a great discount.”

The retail giant adds: “Smart shoppers can find great deals on millions of quality used products at Amazon Warehouse. All items are inspected and graded using Amazon’s rigorous 20-point quality inspection process and sold at a discount. Purchases are Prime-eligible and backed by Amazon’s 30-day return policy and award-winning customer service.”

In case you’re wondering, here are some of the best gaming deals from the Amazon Warehouse sale…