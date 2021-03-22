Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury: Eddie Hearn receives ‘bizarre’ Far East offer

The location has proved to be a key talking point in recent months, with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United States all having been mentioned as potential destinations.
The former has regularly been tipped as the front runner due to its prior success in hosting the rematch between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019.
However, it appears as though Joshua and Fury could end up facing off in Asia after Hearn received an unconventional offer from a wealthy punter in the Far East.
The Matchroom chief, who promotes Joshua, refused to go into detail on the latest development but claimed that the individual in question is more than capable of meeting the lofty financial commitments required to host a major world title fight.
“I can’t say who it was, but it was from a very wealthy individual and he wants to do something very special. We’ve had 20 approaches for this fight but you know which ones are serious.
“But this one was just well out there. And it’s a realistic option, money is not an issue with this guy. Commercially it’s a bit strange, but it’s not about that. It’s a trophy asset to say: ‘this is the biggest event in the world’.
“That’s the mindset of an individual who wants to bring it to his own country. It’s not about selling tickets, it’s not about government investment… it would be him saying: ‘I’d be paying for it’.
The Chinese enclave of Macau was previously touted as a potential location last year, but Hearn admitted that Wednesday’s offer was tabled from elsewhere on the Asian continent.
“Saudi have paid the site fee before, we’ve worked together before,” he continued. “It’s not complicated, it’s just about tying up the dates.
“But this offer is a bit different. All I will say is it’s in Asia, not Macau but not far away.”
Hearn addressed the speculation by confirming that the aim is to arrange a summer event, stressing that an end-of-year date is not being considered by any party.
“I see some of the comments saying the sites might prefer the fight in November or December,” he added. “But that is not what is on the table, that’s not what we are pitching.
“If the question comes back: ‘can we do it later in the year?’. The answer is no, that’s the date.”
