Cancer symptoms: The first warning sign of nasopharyngeal cancer – a painless swelling

In addition, having a job where you’re regularly exposed to hardwood dust is a risk factor.

Having a first-degree relative, such as a parent or sibling, who’s had the condition, also increases your risk of the condition.

If you’re worried, the first step to take is to speak to your GP – they will be able to refer you to hospital if needs be.

An oncologist may perform a nasendoscopy, which involves inserting a flexible telescope up the nose and down the throat – local anaesthetic can be used to numb the area beforehand.