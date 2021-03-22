Covid vaccine: Side effects 'more intense' after second shot says CDC

When will I receive the vaccine?
The NHS is currently offering the COVID-19 vaccine to people most at risk from coronavirus.
In England, the vaccine is being offered in some hospitals and pharmacies, at local centres run by GPs and at larger vaccination centres. More centres are opening all the time.
It’s being given to:
- People aged 50 and over
- People at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)
- People who live or work in care homes
- health and social care workers
- People with a condition that puts them at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)
- People with a learning disability
- People who are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus.
The order in which people will be offered the vaccine is based on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Of the vaccinations administered on Saturday, 752,308 were first doses and 91,977 were second, meaning 2,228,772 people in the UK have now been fully vaccinated.
The UK’s vaccine milestone comes as allegations of vaccine nationalism intensify in Europe.
Speaking on BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned the EU not to “build walls” around the distribution of vaccines.
