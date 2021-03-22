NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

George Harrison: Eric Clapton ‘used voodoo to steal’ Beatles star’s...

Entertainment

George Harrison: Eric Clapton ‘used voodoo to steal’ Beatles star’s wife Pattie Boyd

By 1974 George Harrison and his wife Boyd had unofficially separated. The couple first met in 1964 on the set of The Beatles’ first film, A Hard Day’s Night. The photographer became famous in her own right as a well-regarded model, who epitomised the fashion industry throughout the 1960s, and into the 1970s. But after years of infidelity on Harrison’s part, Boyd said she couldn’t take any more and left the singer.
The pair’s divorce wasn’t finalised until 1977, long after she had already started a relationship with singer-songwriter Clapton.

Clapton had been infatuated with Boyd for years, and apparently hated seeing Harrison squander his relationship with her.

His obsession with Boyd even prompted him to date her younger sister, Paula Boyd, who was apparently the spitting image of her older sister.

Eventually, things got so desperate for Clapton that he looked for another way to break up Harrison’s marriage.

According to Phillip Norman’s 2018 biography, Slowhand: the life and music of Eric Clapton, the guitarist paid a visit to American blues singer and pianist, Dr John to ask for help from an unexpected source.

On top of being a well-regarded musician – who went on to win six Grammy Awards – Dr John also dabbled in voodoo magic.

His interest in the craft came from fabled New Orleans voodoo, and quickly became one of his selling points in the music industry.

Clapton went to New Orleans to see Dr John in 1970 where he opened up about wanting to win over Boyd from Harrison.

The singer used the traditions of New Orleans to give Clapton a “love potion number 9”, a technique that would make Boyd leave her husband.

Clapton left Dr John with a small box of woven straw he was told to carry in his pocket.

He was also given written instructions for a “ritual” that would cast a spell to “make his dream come true”.

Harrison didn’t reply, but simply asked Boyd which of them she wanted to continue her life with.

Unfortunately for Clapton, Dr John’s voodoo magic didn’t work as expected, because Boyd replied: “I’m coming home with you, Harrison.”

Of course, just a few years later Boyd and Clapton got together and eventually married in 1979.

Despite the change in dynamic between the three, Harrison was still on great terms with Boyd and Clapton.

He even performed at their wedding reception and referred to himself as their husband-in-law.

Despite the amicable end to the marriage, Harrison wasn’t unhurt by the breakdown of his marriage.

He filtered all of his emotions into a touching song titled So Sad on his fifth album, Dark Horse.

Some of the lyrics included in the song read: “It is easy to see how, with lyrics such as: “And he feels so alone / With no love of his own / So sad, so bad, so sad, so bad.”

