Gmail DOWN: Google's email app CRASHING as Android users can't access messages

Speaking on Down Detector’s forum page one Gmail user said: “Gmail app opens then immediately closes. Phone restarted and also turned off then back on. App was also stopped and restarted. None of these were a fix.”
Whilst another added: “Same here! Gmail app opens then immediately closes!”
One tweet said: “Android apps are crashing at random on several devices… Somethings up?”
And another mention on social media added: “I thought it was an issue with my phone and uninstalled the gmail app. After renstalling the app through the playstore, my phone won’t boot anymore.”
Along with Gmail, users have also reported problems with the Yahoo, Google and Amazon apps. Hopefully, Google will release a fix ASAP.
News of this outage comes after WhatsApp users faced a massive glitch on Friday evening which left hundreds of thousands of fans without access to the popular chat app.
The problems also hit Instagram and Facebook.
