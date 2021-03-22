Gmail DOWN: Google's email app CRASHING as Android users can't access messages

It’s not a good evening if you were hoping to catch up on some emails. Hundreds of Gmail users are currently reporting issues with the popular app with many confirming that it crashes every time it’s opened on Android devices such as the Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones. The problems seem to have begun at around 9pm tonight with the gremlins still ongoing.

Independent tracking website Down Detector, which monitors mentions across social media to track when web services are offline, is suggesting that hundreds of Gmail users are currently experiencing the outage. In fact, at the time of writing, there are some 500 complaints every minute that users can’t access the app. Speaking on Down Detector’s forum page one Gmail user said: “Gmail app opens then immediately closes. Phone restarted and also turned off then back on. App was also stopped and restarted. None of these were a fix.” Whilst another added: “Same here! Gmail app opens then immediately closes!” READ MORE: Android apps keep crashing: Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Google app issues reported