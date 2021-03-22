Godzilla vs Kong first reactions: ‘Best in series – Fast and Furious with giant monsters’

I’ve seen Godzilla vs Kong and it is grade-A awesome! The monster brawls are badass & beautiful — huge fights, all well designed & super gnarly. Solid story, strong cast, really good score. A true Midnight Monster Movie & my favourite of the four modern Godzilla/Kong movies.
NerdReactor
Godzilla vs Kong is breathtaking, out of this world, and easily the best in the series! The heart of the story is Kong, and the human story complements the monsters’ adventures, allowing them to shine. Just seeing the two iconic monsters battling each other is worth it alone.
ComicBook.com
I watched Godzilla vs Kong on a big IMAX screen and it was AWESOME. The movie is a blast. It’s like Fast & Furious but with giant monsters. It’s exactly what I wanted it to be. Giant fights and they’re just SO MUCH FUN to watch. It’s a big, ridiculous, awesome movie. Godzilla vs Kong spends a little more time with the human characters than I cared for but it never really tries too hard to take them or anything else too seriously. This is a good thing. It’s just a wild blowout with the Titans fighting. It’s great overall.
Godzilla vs Kong is another solid MonsterVerse instalment. While more time could have been used to explore this franchise’s deeper mythology, if you’re chiefly looking forward to seeing Godzilla and King Kong collide in a fight for the ages, you won’t be disappointed!
Slash Film
Godzilla v. Kong: Way better than Godzilla: King of the Monsters. All of the human stuff is still bad, but the big monster action in this one should satisfy the people who are interested in a movie like this.
Beyond The Trailer’s Grace Randolph
I got to see Godzilla vs Kong Friday night! Hilariously, it seems like they’re in a bar fight. Gorgeous VFX and intricate world-building, but many more scenes with “puny hoomans” than I was expecting…
While UK fans can rent the movie at home from April 1. But since cinemas aren’t set to reopen in Britain until at least May 17, it’s unclear if the movie will release for the big screen too.
Here’s hoping as Godzilla vs Kong looks like it was meant to be seen in IMAX.
The new movie stars Alexander Skarsgård as Dr Nathan Lind, a Monarch geologist who works closely with Kong.
The official synopsis reads: “Legends collide in Godzilla vs Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance.
“Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe.
“The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”
