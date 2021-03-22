Hair loss treatment: Iron is ‘very important’ for hair growth – how to top up your levels

If your hair loss is a result of poor diet or a nutritional deficiency, hair growth supplements may help.
As Superdrug’s Dr Zenon Andreou explained, a well balanced diet will help you maintain overall health.
“However, if you don’t have a specific vitamin deficiency, there is no evidence to show that extra vitamins or supplements will help your hair to grow,” he said.
How is iron deficiency diagnosed?
According to the NHS, a simple blood test will confirm if you’re low in iron.
“This will find out if the number of red blood cells you have (your red blood cell count) is normal,” explains the health body.
“If the blood test shows your red blood cell count is low, you’ll be prescribed iron tablets to replace the iron that’s missing from your body.”
The health body adds: “The prescribed tablets are stronger than the supplements you can buy in pharmacies and supermarkets.”
“Minoxidil can also be used to treat female pattern baldness. Women should not use finasteride,” warns the NHS.
Some wigs are available on the NHS, but you may have to pay unless you qualify for financial help.
“If your hair loss is causing you distress, your GP may be able to help you get some counselling,” adds the NHS.
