High cholesterol: The foods you need to avoid to reduce your risk of a heart attack

Milk and white chocolate, toffee, cakes, puddings and biscuits

Pastries and pies

Fatty meat, such as lamb chops

Processed meat, such as sausages, burgers, bacon and kebabs

Butter, lard, ghee, dripping, margarine, goose fat and suet

Coconut and palm oils and coconut cream

Full-fat dairy products such as cream, milk, yogurt, crème fraiche and cheese

The cholesterol charity Heart UK encouraged people to replace these foods with foods that contain more unsaturated fat.

This means swapping butter, margarine and coconut oil for olive, rapeseed and sunflower oil.

Instead of fatty cuts of meat or processed meat, opt for lean chicken or turkey.

