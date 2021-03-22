High cholesterol: The foods you need to avoid to reduce your risk of a heart attack

- Milk and white chocolate, toffee, cakes, puddings and biscuits
- Pastries and pies
- Fatty meat, such as lamb chops
- Processed meat, such as sausages, burgers, bacon and kebabs
- Butter, lard, ghee, dripping, margarine, goose fat and suet
- Coconut and palm oils and coconut cream
- Full-fat dairy products such as cream, milk, yogurt, crème fraiche and cheese
The cholesterol charity Heart UK encouraged people to replace these foods with foods that contain more unsaturated fat.
This means swapping butter, margarine and coconut oil for olive, rapeseed and sunflower oil.
Instead of fatty cuts of meat or processed meat, opt for lean chicken or turkey.
As are dark chocolate, chewing gum, seeds, popcorn and baked savoury snacks.
Committing to healthy food choices can help you to avoid high cholesterol, and other conditions that could put you at increased risk of a heart attack.
For example, eating healthily means you’re more likely to maintain a healthy weight and will minimise your risk of type 2 diabetes.
This includes drinking alcohol, smoking, and leading a sedentary lifestyle by sitting down too much.
Other health conditions can also have an effect on cholesterol levels, such as an under-active thyroid.
Untreated hypothyroidism, as it’s called, can increase the amount of cholesterol in the body.
When not enough of this hormone is created, the body begins to run too slowly.
This can happen very gradually, so people may be unaware of the signs creeping up on them, which may include:
- Tiredness
- Lacking energy
- Weight gain
- Slow movements, thought and speech
- Pins and needles
- Breathlessness
- Dizziness
- Palpitations
- Hair loss – especially outer third of eyebrows
- Dry skin
Once an under-active thyroid is treated, cholesterol levels should return to normal.
Both cholesterol levels and thyroid levels can be determined by a simple blood test arranged by your GP.
