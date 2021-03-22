How to Decorate Your New Home Before You Move

Moving in a pandemic has special challenges — especially if your new place is across the country and you can’t make repeated visits to gradually set things up. And shopping for furniture in crowded stores may make some people uneasy while the Covid-19 vaccines are still being distributed.

If you’re planning a move, you can do a lot of prep work to make the eventual unpacking and decorating go more smoothly. (And if you’ve already made a visit to your new home to take photos and measurements, use that information.) With 3-D models and augmented reality apps, you can lay out your rooms, select a color scheme and even sample virtual furniture. Here’s a guide.

Step 1: Measure Everything

If you don’t have detailed floor plans from the real estate agent or broker, and you have an opportunity to visit your new home, make your own. A tape measure and notebook are efficient and inexpensive, but you should be able to get approximate numbers with your smartphone.