How to live longer: Seven ways you can minimise your risk of cancer

In order for the activity to count, you will need to feel warmer and to breath harder, but you should still be able to talk.

This can include brisk walking, cycling, household chores, gardening, swimming and dancing.

How exercise minimises cancer risk

Studies show that regular activity can help to keep hormone levels healthy, thereby reducing inflammation in the body.

Dietary considerations

To reduce your risk of cancer, the World Cancer Research Fund recommend you:

Eat more grains, vegetables, fruit and beans

Avoid high-calorie foods

Limit consumption of red and processed meat

Limit consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks

Don’t drink alcohol

The cancer prevention charity warned that high-calorie foods can contribute to obesity – a risk factor for cancer.

High-calorie foods include: