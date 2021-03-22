Just bought a PS5 or Xbox Series X? You'll probably want to invest in this new Samsung TV

Now, it’s likely that you won’t have heard of VDE but this German company is the only organisation in the world that combines science, standardisation, testing, certification, and application consulting under one umbrella.
This sought-after stamp of approval puts Samsung in pole position when it comes to playing games on the big screen with the Neo QLED televisions praised for their Low Input Lag which refers to the period of time from when an electrical signal is sent from the gamepad to when it is displayed on the screen
A TV with a lower input lag will provide gamers with a more immersive gaming experience.
This HDR technology is able to make bright scenes brighter and dark scenes darker to offer optimised contrast which is again better for playing those top-rated titles.
Along with these features, there are some other treats that might get gamers excited including Wide Game View and Game Bar, both industry firsts, which deliver a broader viewing experience with 21:9 and 32:9, and the ability to quickly check a variety of gaming information.
Speaking about the new TVs Yonghoon Choi, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said, “An increasing number of gamers look for large screen displays with high-end picture quality when shopping for a TV, and Samsung continues to lead the TV-focused gaming experience.”
