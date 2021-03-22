Kate Garraway makes necessary updates to home in preparation for husband's possible return

Kate Garraway, 53, and her family have been through hell over this past year with her husband Derek Draper, 53, becoming the Uk’s longest surviving COVID-19 patient. The former lobbyist remains in hospital a year after his admission, but Kate has been keeping herself busy adjusting to life as a single mum and renovating their house for when he can one day return to the family home.

In a recent interview, the Good Morning Britain host revealed she has kept everything the same since before he went into hospital, despite having a few domestic nightmares to overcome.

During his absence, the ITV star has suffered two stolen cars, flooding of the entire house, broken heating and had to replace the fridge-freezer.

But when the new one arrived, it was like nothing had changed at all.

She had taken photos and memorised the exact order of the fridge magnets because Derek was “obsessed” with their arrangement.

“Even though we’ve got a new fridge, we took a photo of the old one and put back everything in the exact same position,” Kate said.

