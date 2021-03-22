Kate Garraway makes necessary updates to home in preparation for husband's possible return

During his absence, the ITV star has suffered two stolen cars, flooding of the entire house, broken heating and had to replace the fridge-freezer.
But when the new one arrived, it was like nothing had changed at all.
She had taken photos and memorised the exact order of the fridge magnets because Derek was “obsessed” with their arrangement.
“Even though we’ve got a new fridge, we took a photo of the old one and put back everything in the exact same position,” Kate said.
READ MORE: Kate Garraway asked to ‘forgive’ Oliver Dowden after GMB blunder
She added of the rest of the house: “His hat’s in the hall and I’ve not wanted to move his shoes.”
Derek is making a very slow recovery thus far, but anything is a glimmer of hope for the family.
After managing to wake from his coma, Kate has been planning for the possibility of a home visit someday, and has made some renovations to the ground-floor of their house in preparation.
“The change in his body is shocking,” she said of the doc called Finding Derek.
The 53-year-old was hit with the full force of Covid, that ravaged his entire body.
The illness has affected his kidneys, damaged his liver and pancreas, and caused his heart to stop on more than once occasion.
On top of all this, he also caught pneumonia with numerous other infections leaving holes in his lungs.
0 Comments