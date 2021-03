Meanwhile, Mercedes believe Red Bull have the fastest car going into the opening race of the season.

“There are a lot of unknowns,” Mercedes strategy director James Vowles said.

“No-one up and down the paddock can pinpoint exactly where they are.

“But there are a few trends that have come out. I’d say Red Bull are ahead on performance. They are the class act.”

Vowles added: “Red Bull are a fierce adversary, they’ve got a strong package and clearly came out of the box very, very quick.