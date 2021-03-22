NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Microsoft update fixes one Windows 10 issue, breaks another feature

Technology

Microsoft update fixes one Windows 10 issue, breaks another feature

1 min

112views
72
12 shares, 72 points

The latest printing issues hitting some Windows 10 users are as follows…

• Elements of a document that are meant to be printed may appear as solid black or colour boxes. Affected elements includes barcodes, QR codes as well as graphical items like logos.

• Table lines on a printed document may be missing, and other alignment or formatting issues may crop up as well.

• Windows 10 users that attempt to print from some apps or to certain printers may also simply get a blank page.

If you’re wondering which cumulative updates are causing the Windows 10 issues then these are the patches to lookout for…

• KB5000802 for Windows 10 2004/20H2 & Windows Server 2004/20H2

• KB5000808 for Windows 10 1909 & Windows Server 1909

• KB5000822 for Windows 10 1809 & Windows Server 2019

• KB5000809 for Windows 10 1803 & Windows Server 1803

, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

72
12 shares, 72 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in