Molly’s Game: Batman and Spider-Man actors ‘inspired Player X’ in Netflix movie

Spider-Man actor Maguire comes up in both Bloom and Curtis’ books, as well as a number of other actors, including Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon.

While the Molly’s Game film removes all the names of the actors, Molly’s book depicts Maguire as an integral part of the machine.

According to the book, not only did he bring a lot of the stars to the games, he also had a lot of influence over how it was run.

This information is reportedly backed up by Curtis’ book. He told the New York Post how “he and Maguire set up the event in The Viper Room in the Californian Sunset Strip”.