NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Molly’s Game: Batman and Spider-Man actors ‘inspired Player X’ in...

Entertainment

Molly’s Game: Batman and Spider-Man actors ‘inspired Player X’ in Netflix movie

1 min

105views
90
14 shares, 90 points

Spider-Man actor Maguire comes up in both Bloom and Curtis’ books, as well as a number of other actors, including Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon.

While the Molly’s Game film removes all the names of the actors, Molly’s book depicts Maguire as an integral part of the machine.

According to the book, not only did he bring a lot of the stars to the games, he also had a lot of influence over how it was run.

This information is reportedly backed up by Curtis’ book. He told the New York Post how “he and Maguire set up the event in The Viper Room in the Californian Sunset Strip”.

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

90
14 shares, 90 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in