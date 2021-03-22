Monty Don agrees with 'disappointed' fan on decision made by BBC over Gardeners' World

“But I have worked a lot for ITV and Ch 4 [Channel 4] too and know that the BBC is like family: we may criticise it bitterly but should defend it to the very end. “

In response, one fan replied that the license fee model that the BBC currently operates is “doomed”.

They wrote: “With the greatest respect I am an admirer of you and your programme which has provided great respite these past months but you must see that the licence fee model is doomed?”

He wrote back: “As a state broadcaster it is paid for out of taxes and the licence fee is simply a ring-fenced tax.

“There are good arguments for paying less and reducing the BBC’s remit but on balance it is astounding good value,” he added.