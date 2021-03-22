Musicals lyrics quiz: Can you guess the musical from song lyrics?

Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Something has changed within me, something is not the same/I’m through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game”

Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Wasn’t it good? Wasn’t he fine? Isn’t it madness he can’t be mine?”

Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Say you love me every waking moment, turn my head with talk of summertime”

Guess the musical from these lyrics: “And time and time we have so much to share/I’m not wakin’ up tomorrow mornin’ and findin’ that there’s nobody there”