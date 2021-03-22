NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Musicals lyrics quiz: Can you guess the musical from song...

Entertainment

Musicals lyrics quiz: Can you guess the musical from song lyrics?

1 min

80views
70
12 shares, 70 points

Questions

  1. Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Something has changed within me, something is not the same/I’m through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game”

  2. Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Wasn’t it good? Wasn’t he fine? Isn’t it madness he can’t be mine?”

  3. Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Say you love me every waking moment, turn my head with talk of summertime”

  4. Guess the musical from these lyrics: “And time and time we have so much to share/I’m not wakin’ up tomorrow mornin’ and findin’ that there’s nobody there”

  5. Guess the musical from these lyrics: “If it should chance to be, we should see/Some harder days, empty larder days/Why grouse?”

6. Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Touch me it’s so easy to leave me/All alone with the memory of my days in the sun”

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

70
12 shares, 70 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in