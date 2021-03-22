Musicals lyrics quiz: Can you guess the musical from song lyrics?

Questions
- Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Something has changed within me, something is not the same/I’m through with playing by the rules of someone else’s game”
Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Wasn’t it good? Wasn’t he fine? Isn’t it madness he can’t be mine?”
Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Say you love me every waking moment, turn my head with talk of summertime”
Guess the musical from these lyrics: “And time and time we have so much to share/I’m not wakin’ up tomorrow mornin’ and findin’ that there’s nobody there”
Guess the musical from these lyrics: “If it should chance to be, we should see/Some harder days, empty larder days/Why grouse?”
6. Guess the musical from these lyrics: “Touch me it’s so easy to leave me/All alone with the memory of my days in the sun”
