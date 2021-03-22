Package holidays: TUI, BA, easyJet, Jet2 & Virgin updates as summer holiday concerns mount

TUI

Package holidays provided by TUI are cancelled up until May 17 at the earliest.

Customers who are impacted by cancellations are entitled to a refund or to rebook their holiday for a later date.

TUI says it is in the process of contacting customers, however, they can also take matters into their own hands by logging onto the “Manage My Booking” portal.

TUI explains “all TUI holidays departing from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, due to depart on or before May 16, 2021” are now cancellation.

Holidays “including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings” to Los Cabos, Mexico, and Kvarner Bay, Croatia, due to depart before October 31, 2021, are also cancelled.

The holiday operator states: “Please rest assured, if your holiday has been cancelled, we’ll be contacting you soon to discuss your options.

“If you booked online, your booking information in Manage My Booking will be updated as soon as possible, too.

“We’re working around the clock to do this and are getting in touch with customers in departure date order.”

Customers due to travel later in the year will be contacted “nearer the time” if their plans change.

TUI added: “On April 12, we expect to know more about when international travel will be able to resume.”

