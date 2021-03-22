Pancreatic cancer symptoms: Five visual warning signs in your poo – 'grey and oily'

According to health body Maryland Oncology Hematology (MOH), You may notice light-coloured (grey or tan), oily, or watery poo due to the body not digesting fats well.

These changes to your poo may be the result of the pancreas not being able to deliver bilirubin to your stools, explains the health body.

Bilirubin is a yellowish pigment that is made during the normal breakdown of red blood cells.

Bilirubin passes through the liver and is eventually excreted out of the body.

