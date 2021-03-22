Pancreatic cancer symptoms: Five visual warning signs in your poo – 'grey and oily'

These changes to your poo may be the result of the pancreas not being able to deliver bilirubin to your stools, explains the health body.
Bilirubin is a yellowish pigment that is made during the normal breakdown of red blood cells.
Bilirubin passes through the liver and is eventually excreted out of the body.
“This is because if they’re caused by cancer, finding it early makes it more treatable,” explains the health body.
The GP may feel your tummy and may ask you to give a pee sample or have a blood test, it adds.
Am I at risk?
Anyone can get pancreatic cancer – it’s not always clear what causes it.
Studies have given mixed results but using Scandinavian snus (a type of smokeless tobacco popular in Norway and Sweden) could increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.
Therefore the best way for people who smoke to reduce their risk of cancer and improve their overall health, is to stop smoking completely.
Other risk factors include:
- Being overweight or obese
- Family cancer syndromes and genetic factors
- Other medical conditions.
