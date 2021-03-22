Piers Morgan confirms 'disgusting' truth about ally Sharon Osbourne's death threats

Sharon has since apologised for her approach during the debate but said she felt blindsided by the TV network.

“I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community & I have deep respect & love for the black community,” she said on Twitter.

“To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

It comes after the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey how she had felt suicidal at times after becoming a Senior Royal.

But on the morning after the interview aired in the US, Piers told GMB viewers that he wouldn’t even believe Meghan Markle if she gave him a weather report.